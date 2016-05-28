Как выяснилось, водитель не имел прав на вождение автомобиля.
- Сотрудниками местной полицейской службы с помощью видеокамер установлена автомашина и виновный водитель, в отношении которого составлены административные производства по ст. 610 ч.3 КоАП РК - "Нарушение водителем транспортных средств правил обеспечения безопасности дорожного движения, повлёкшее повреждение дорожных и других сооружений, причинившее материальный ущерб, совершённое лицом, не имеющим права управления транспортными средствами". По этой статье предусмотрен штраф в размере 42420 тенге. Также протокол составлен по ст. 611 ч.3 КоАП РК - "Оставление водителем в нарушение ПДД места ДТП, совершённое лицом, не имеющим права управления транспортными средствами". За это водителю грозит штраф 212100 тенге либо административный арест на тридцать суток, - сообщили в МПС ДВД ЗКО.
Напомним
, утром 26 мая неизвестный водитель врезался в композицию "I love Uralsk", что установлена по ул. Чагано-Набережная. С места происшествия водитель скрылся.
