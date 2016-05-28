Бывший глава Теректинского района Женис Сериккалиев задержан и водворен в ИВС, сообщает корреспондент портала «Мой ГОРОД».
Фото из архива "МГ"
Помимо самого экс-акима, задержаны еще два человека.
Как сообщили в полиции, мужчины в феврале нынешнего года пытались убить женщину. По некоторой информации – любовницу Сериккалиева. Женщина выжила и смогла опознать подозреваемых.
В настоящее время начато расследование по статье «Покушение на убийство». Ведется следствие.
Напомним, сегодня утром, глава региона Алтай КУЛЬГИНОВ представил активу Теректинского района нового акима Мурата МУКАЕВА. Тогда стало известно, что Женис Сериккалиев, возглавлявший район с 2013 года, уволился по собственному желанию.
